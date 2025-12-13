Rihanna turns up heat in sizzling black fit as she parties with A-listers

Entertainment
Rihanna raised the temperature in Hollywood with her sultry new look.

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer was spotted arriving in a sizzling sheer outfit to join her A-list pals for a night out at Dot Dot Lounge in Hollywood, Los Angeles, this week.

Just three months after welcoming her third baby with beau A$AP Rocky, the Diamonds crooner turned heads by flaunting her toned figure in the new outing, the Daily Mail reported.

For the thrilling party – which was reportedly hosted by the club for a holiday soirée for Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation – the Unapologetic crooner slipped into a bold, semi-sheer black outfit that included a deep-neck shirt and lightly sheer pants.

She paired her attire with a stylish puffer jacket that featured a faux fur–trimmed hood for warmth.

Complementing her look, the Fenty Beauty founder wore stylish sunglasses and statement jewelry, with delicate heels adding a few inches to her already tall frame.

Rihanna welcomed her third child and first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky this September.

The couple also shares two sons, RZA and Riot.

Speaking about her kids during an interview with Extra, Rihanna delightfully shared, “They're all getting bigger, and I cannot take it. My sons, oh my god, their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship since 2020.

