  By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace breaks silence on King Charles' cancer recovery speculations

Buckingham Palace has issued clarification on King Charles' cancer status as monarch's new message sparked confusion.

Charles - who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and has been under treatment since then, gave a delightful update about his health in a pre-recorded video message.

On Friday December 12, Royal Family's official Instagram account released His Majesty's message in which he raised awareness about cancer screening and importance of early diagnosis.

In his message Charles also revealed how early diagnosis and treatment has benefited him personally.

"I know too what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment," Charles claimed.

"Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor's orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," he added.

The monarch also admitted that, "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

As soon as the message went viral it sparked speculations on whether King Charles' cancer has gone.

Putting an end to the rumours, a palace spokesperson clarified that monarch's cancer battle isn't over yet.

“His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase," they said. 

The spokesperson further explained, "This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery."

As the BBC pointedly noted, the statement doesn’t use the words "remission" or "cured."

