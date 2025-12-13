Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released new images of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
According to NBC News, Democratic lawmakers on Friday, December 12, released the second batch of photos of the late financier Epstein’s estate, which showed numerous powerful and famous figures around the sex trafficker.
The newly released photos also have US President Donald Trump, his long-time ally Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, movie director Woody Allen, prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Although the images did not show these high-profile figures doing any illegal activity, their presence in those photos has sparked controversy about their connection with Epstein.
The recently released photos are a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell back in 2019.
The committee's ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., stated, “It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”
He also demanded the Department of Justice release all of the Epstein files.
Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called the release a “Democrat hoax” against the Republican president and blamed them for “selectively releasing cherry-picked photos to create a false narrative.
Furthermore, Trump, who appeared in three of the images, told reporters that he has not seen the images, but Epstein was all over Palm Beach and has “photos with everybody,” so that is “no big deal,” and he knows nothing about it.
One of the images showed Trump standing next to Epstein, talking to model Ingrid Seynhaeve, while in the other he could be seen posing and smiling with several women.