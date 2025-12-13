World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Newly released Epstein photos include Trump, Bill Clinton, Andrew, Bill Gates and Woody Allen

  • By Bushra Saleem
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released new images of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

According to NBC News, Democratic lawmakers on Friday, December 12, released the second batch of photos of the late financier Epstein’s estate, which showed numerous powerful and famous figures around the sex trafficker.

The newly released photos also have US President Donald Trump, his long-time ally Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, movie director Woody Allen, prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Source: CNN: Epstein with film director Woody Allen
Source: CNN: Epstein with film director Woody Allen

Although the images did not show these high-profile figures doing any illegal activity, their presence in those photos has sparked controversy about their connection with Epstein.

You Might Like:

The recently released photos are a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell back in 2019.

Source: CNN (Former Prince Andrew and Bill Gates)
Source: CNN (Former Prince Andrew and Bill Gates)

The committee's ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., stated, “It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

He also demanded the Department of Justice release all of the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson called the release a “Democrat hoax” against the Republican president and blamed them for “selectively releasing cherry-picked photos to create a false narrative.

Trump, Epstein and Ingrid Seynhaeve
Trump, Epstein and Ingrid Seynhaeve

Furthermore, Trump, who appeared in three of the images, told reporters that he has not seen the images, but Epstein was all over Palm Beach and has “photos with everybody,” so that is “no big deal,” and he knows nothing about it.

Source: BBC
Source: BBC

One of the images showed Trump standing next to Epstein, talking to model Ingrid Seynhaeve, while in the other he could be seen posing and smiling with several women.

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes
Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders

Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Latest News

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60

Peter Greene, famous for 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Mask', passes away at 60
Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer calls it quits on 7-year marriage with Chris Fischer
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans

Kate Middleton gives strong verdict on Sarah, Andrew’s remarrying plans