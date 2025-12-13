Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

From banks and government buildings to museums, numerous places worldwide are under constant surveillance. However, some locations require more stringent vigilance and advanced security protocols.
These are the places guarded every single second, every day, not just with cameras, but with layers of sensors, satellites, drones, and human oversight that closely monitor every moment and activity.
Here is the list of high-security places in the world that are watched 24/7 and where everyone cannot enter.
White House:
The White House, the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, is one of the most secure buildings in the world.
The White House is watched every single second by a combination of advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, motion detectors, and sensors, as well as armed guards and Secret Service agents.
Fort Knox:
Fort Knox, located in Kentucky, USA, is one of the most secure facilities in the world, housing a large portion of the United States' gold reserve and other valuable assets.
Its security is managed by the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) and the US Mint, with 24/7 monitoring by armed guards, CCTV cameras, and advanced intrusion detection systems.
The Vatican Secret Archives:
The Vatican Secret Archives within the Vatican City is a highly secure facility housing the Catholic Church's most sensitive and historically significant documents, including papal records and confidential correspondence.
The archives are protected by the Vatican's robust security apparatus, which includes continuous monitoring by Vatican Police (Gandarmeria), advanced CCTV surveillance, access controls as well as by the Pontifical Swiss Guard, an elite security force responsible for the Pope's safety.
NOARD:
NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a high-security military command center that watches North America's airspace 24/7.
Located in Colorado, NORAD's primary mission is to detect, intercept, and engage air threats to Canada and the United States.
The facility is watched constantly due to its critical role in national security, employing advanced radar systems, satellites, and fighter jets to monitor and respond to potential threats.
Cheyenne Mountain Complex:
The Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado is another highly secure military installation that serves as the command center for NORAD and US Northern Command, monitoring North America's airspace and detecting potential missile threats.
The security of the military base has multiple layers of protection, including blast-proof doors, surveillance systems, and armed guards. The complex is built into a mountain, providing natural protection, and is designed to withstand nuclear attacks.
Area 51:
Area 51 is a super-secret US Air Force base in Nevada Test and Training Range. The highly classified facility is watched every time advanced surveillance systems, including cameras, sensors, and drones, complemented by armed guards and patrol vehicles.
Area 51 is believed to be involved in secret military projects, so the tight security is meant to keep those secrets safe, triggering numerous conspiracy theories about the facility.
The Tower of London:
The Tower of London is one of the UK's most secure locations, with a rich history and home to the priceless Crown Jewels. Along with the advanced surveillance system the security team, including the Yeoman Warders and armed guards, work around the clock to protect the tower and its treasures.
Its security is designed to prevent unauthorized access, with access control systems, biometric scanners, and secure entry checkpoints in place.
The bank of England gold vault:
The Bank of England's gold vault is a highly secure facility storing a massive 4,600 tonnes of gold, worth billions.
Access is restricted and require multiple authorisations and biometric checks. The gold which serves as a national reserve is stored in a labyrinthine complex beneath the bank, making it virtually impenetrable.