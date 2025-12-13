World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Here is a list of high-security places in the world not everyone could enter

  • By Bushra Saleem
Places on earth watched closely 24/7: From the White House to NORAD
Places on earth watched closely 24/7: From the White House to NORAD

From banks and government buildings to museums, numerous places worldwide are under constant surveillance. However, some locations require more stringent vigilance and advanced security protocols.

These are the places guarded every single second, every day, not just with cameras, but with layers of sensors, satellites, drones, and human oversight that closely monitor every moment and activity.

Here is the list of high-security places in the world that are watched 24/7 and where everyone cannot enter.

White House:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

The White House, the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, is one of the most secure buildings in the world.

The White House is watched every single second by a combination of advanced surveillance systems, including CCTV cameras, motion detectors, and sensors, as well as armed guards and Secret Service agents.

Fort Knox:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Fort Knox, located in Kentucky, USA, is one of the most secure facilities in the world, housing a large portion of the United States' gold reserve and other valuable assets.

Its security is managed by the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) and the US Mint, with 24/7 monitoring by armed guards, CCTV cameras, and advanced intrusion detection systems. 

The Vatican Secret Archives:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

The Vatican Secret Archives within the Vatican City is a highly secure facility housing the Catholic Church's most sensitive and historically significant documents, including papal records and confidential correspondence.

The archives are protected by the Vatican's robust security apparatus, which includes continuous monitoring by Vatican Police (Gandarmeria), advanced CCTV surveillance, access controls as well as by the Pontifical Swiss Guard, an elite security force responsible for the Pope's safety. 

NOARD:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a high-security military command center that watches North America's airspace 24/7.

Located in Colorado, NORAD's primary mission is to detect, intercept, and engage air threats to Canada and the United States.

The facility is watched constantly due to its critical role in national security, employing advanced radar systems, satellites, and fighter jets to monitor and respond to potential threats.

Cheyenne Mountain Complex:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

The Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado is another highly secure military installation that serves as the command center for NORAD and US Northern Command, monitoring North America's airspace and detecting potential missile threats.

The security of the military base has multiple layers of protection, including blast-proof doors, surveillance systems, and armed guards. The complex is built into a mountain, providing natural protection, and is designed to withstand nuclear attacks.

Area 51:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Area 51 is a super-secret US Air Force base in Nevada Test and Training Range. The highly classified facility is watched every time advanced surveillance systems, including cameras, sensors, and drones, complemented by armed guards and patrol vehicles.

Area 51 is believed to be involved in secret military projects, so the tight security is meant to keep those secrets safe, triggering numerous conspiracy theories about the facility.

The Tower of London:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

The Tower of London is one of the UK's most secure locations, with a rich history and home to the priceless Crown Jewels. Along with the advanced surveillance system the security team, including the Yeoman Warders and armed guards, work around the clock to protect the tower and its treasures.

Its security is designed to prevent unauthorized access, with access control systems, biometric scanners, and secure entry checkpoints in place.

The bank of England gold vault:

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

The Bank of England's gold vault is a highly secure facility storing a massive 4,600 tonnes of gold, worth billions.

Access is restricted and require multiple authorisations and biometric checks. The gold which serves as a national reserve is stored in a labyrinthine complex beneath the bank, making it virtually impenetrable.

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning
Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident

Kerri Aherne charged with attempted murder after NYC Macy's stabbing incident
Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’

Epstein new estate photos spark controversy, Trump calls it ‘no big deal’
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes
Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders

Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

Latest News

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement

Ronaldo gets ‘role’ in Fast & Furious, Vin Diesel post sparks excitement
Britney Spears admits finding joy in Paris Hilton kids amid separation from sons

Britney Spears admits finding joy in Paris Hilton kids amid separation from sons
Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo

Queen Rania warms fans’ hearts with tender festive family photo
Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD

Places on earth under constant surveillance 24/7: From The White House to NORAD