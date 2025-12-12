A major preservation battle has erupted in Washington after a leading heritage organization sued the White House over President Donald Trump's planned new ballroom.
The lawsuit was filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organisation created in 1949 with a congressional charter on Friday, December 12 which argues that the administration failed to obtain mandatory historic and environmental reviews before tearing down a section of the iconic East Wing in October, as per BBC.
"No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Joe Biden, and not anyone else," the lawsuit says.
The White House has called the project a "much needed and exquisite addition."
As per the outlet, the organization wants federal court to pause construction until the White House completes the legally required reviews including the process of allowing the public to give feedback.
"The White House is arguably the most evocative building in our country and a globally recognized symbol of our powerful American ideals," said Carol Quillen, President of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Responding to the lawsuit, the White House said in a statement that "President Trump has full legal authority to modernize, renovate, and beautify the White House - just like all of his predecessors did."
In October, part of the East Wing was demolished to build Trump's multi-million-dollar ballroom which he claimed is funded by private donations.