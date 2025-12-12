Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

The global fashion brand, Prada has stepped back into the spotlight with a new limited-edition footwear line inspired by India's iconic Kolhapuri sandals.
The launch comes just months after the luxury fashion house sparked controversy for allegedly copying the traditional designs without proper credit.
As per BBC, the Italian brand will produce 2,000 pairs of these sandals directly in Maharashtra and Karnataka under the new initiative called "Prada Made in India."
The partnership was finalized on Thursday, December 11 at the Italy-India Business Forum 2025.
Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada's head of Corporate Social Responsibility, said, "We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques."
The agreement between two state-backed entities will initially run for five years but officials in India expressed confident that it will continue beyond that.
Prada's new sandal collection will be available for purchase starting February 2026 both online and in 40 Prada stores worldwide with each pair expected to cost about $939 (roughly £800).
Past controversy over Prada's Kolhapuri-inspired sandals
Earlier in June, Prada faced criticism by showcasing sandals that looked very similar to traditional Kolhapuri sandals from Maharashtra and Karnataka but the brand described them simple as "leather footwear" without crediting the Indian origin which led to the accusations of cultural appropriation.
However, after the intense backlash, Prada later admitted that the design was actually inspired by traditional Indian footwear, dating back to the 12th century.