UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

Met office issues warning to prepare emergency kits and e essentials as weather takes turn for worse

UK braces for 'danger to life' weather as met office issues heavy rain warning

The UK Met Office has warned households across the UK to prepare ‘flood kits’ ahead of a weekend of torrential rain.

According to Metro, weather warnings predict flooding and heavy rain that could cause travel chaos in parts of the country over the next 48 hours.

Forecasters have warned of potential “threats to life” from fast-flowing rivers.

Residents in the worst-affected areas should consider using emergency kits, including bottled water, first aid kits and flood plans, the Met Office said.

The weatheragency warned that flooding and travel disruption are expected on Saturday, with parts of western Scotland and north-west England due to experience “heavy and persistent rain.”

Yellow weather warnings are in place for late Saturday afternoon, with more than 100mm of rainfall possible in some areas.

Cumbria is expected to be the worst-affected, where the Met Office said more than 200mm of rain “could accumulate in places during this 48-hour period.”

Rain is due to develop across western Scotland by late Saturday morning and gusts of 60-70mph are possible along coastal areas.

Weather warnings have also been issued for north Wales, north-westerly parts of England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The Met Office warned of possible threats to life from deep and fast-flowing rivers and ‘possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses’ following the expected rainfall.

