Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope is widely regarded as one of the best known novelists in the UK

Best-selling author Joanna Trollope has died aged 82.

The news of her passing was announced by her daughters Louise and Antonia  in a statement saying that their beloved and inspirational mother passed away peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire on Thursday, December 11.

Trollope was a writer for more than five decades, and one of the best known novelists in the UK.

The writer was fondly called the "queen of the Aga saga" because her novels frequently centered on love stories and dramatic events set in middle-class English life.

Trollope wrote more than 30 novels in her career and her books have been translated into over 25 languages with several also adapted for television.

Trollope's literary agent James Gill paid tribute to the Bristish novelist in a statement, which reads, "It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists."

The statement added, "Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and - of course - her readers."

Trollope also wrote short stories and magazines pieces, led book prize panels, authored a 2006 study called Britannia’s Daughters about women in the British Empire.

She was also awarded an OBE in 1996 for her charitable work and a CBE in 2019 for her contributions to literature.

