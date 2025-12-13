The viral “6-7” trend has forced famous fast-food chain In-N-Out to remove the number 67 from its ordering system.
According to PEOPLE, the West Coast burger chain has officially removed the number 67 from orders after the viral social media trend created chaos in the restaurant as teens started throwing food whenever the number was called.
Employees at the Los Angeles outlet of the fast-food chain confirmed that the outlet removed the number almost a month ago and has also banned the number “69” from its ticket system.
The buzz around In-N-Out removing "67" started on Reddit, and it quickly spread from there.
A user noted, “While I was at work last night, I noticed that every time I would get to number 66 and then get to the next customer, it would just go to number 68, and it would skip 67. Now I’m curious about if or why they removed it."
Other users rushed to the comments sections to explain why In-N-Out has skipped this significant number. A person wrote, “Viral 6-7: all the kids are yelling these days. My In-N-Out also skips this after a while; kids kept making a commotion when the number was called.”
What does “6-7” mean?
“6-7’ was named as the word of the year 2025 by Dictionary.com after it became a viral social media trend.
The official definition of the phrase reads, “While the term is largely nonsensical, some argue it means 'so-so' or 'maybe this, maybe that,' especially when paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down.”
It further added that due to its shifting usage, 6-7 has become an example of “brainrot slang.”
The phrase does not have any specific meaning but is commonly linked to the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla and the 6’7" height of NBA star LaMelo Ball.