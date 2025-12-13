World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

‘67’ crowned as Dictionary.com word of the year 2025 after viral slang took over the internet

  • By Bushra Saleem
Viral 6-7 trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

The viral “6-7” trend has forced famous fast-food chain In-N-Out to remove the number 67 from its ordering system.

According to PEOPLE, the West Coast burger chain has officially removed the number 67 from orders after the viral social media trend created chaos in the restaurant as teens started throwing food whenever the number was called.

Employees at the Los Angeles outlet of the fast-food chain confirmed that the outlet removed the number almost a month ago and has also banned the number “69” from its ticket system.

The buzz around In-N-Out removing "67" started on Reddit, and it quickly spread from there.

You Might Like:

A user noted, “While I was at work last night, I noticed that every time I would get to number 66 and then get to the next customer, it would just go to number 68, and it would skip 67. Now I’m curious about if or why they removed it."

Other users rushed to the comments sections to explain why In-N-Out has skipped this significant number. A person wrote, “Viral 6-7: all the kids are yelling these days. My In-N-Out also skips this after a while; kids kept making a commotion when the number was called.”

What does “6-7” mean?

“6-7’ was named as the word of the year 2025 by Dictionary.com after it became a viral social media trend.

The official definition of the phrase reads, “While the term is largely nonsensical, some argue it means 'so-so' or 'maybe this, maybe that,' especially when paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down.”

It further added that due to its shifting usage, 6-7 has become an example of “brainrot slang.”

The phrase does not have any specific meaning but is commonly linked to the song "Doot Doot (6 7)" by Skrilla and the 6’7" height of NBA star LaMelo Ball.

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier shows collapse risk with hundreds of earthquakes
Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82

Joanna Trollope, best-selling UK author dies at 82
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders

Time magazine slammed for 'ruining' iconic art piece with AI leaders
6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory

6.7-magnitude quake in northeast Japan triggers new tsunami advisory
Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election

Thailand parliament dissolved, country heads towards early election
Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?

Why Tina Peters remains jailed despite Trump pardon?
Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos

Disney joins forces with OpenAI to bring iconic characters to AI videos
Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution

Time magazine Person of the Year 2025 recognizes leaders behind AI revolution
Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music

Most popular Christmas Day activities revealed alongside favourite holiday music
Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Mary Queen of Scots’ final letter returns to public view at Perth Museum

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez marks mom's milestone 80th birthday with loving message

Jennifer Lopez marks mom's milestone 80th birthday with loving message
Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems

Viral '6-7' trend forces fast food chain to remove 67 from order systems
King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message

King Charles reflects on ‘personal blessing’ during cancer treatment in new message
5 Taylor Swift's film moments fans still can’t stop talking about

5 Taylor Swift's film moments fans still can’t stop talking about