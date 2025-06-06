Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops fiery ‘Manchild’ music video with cheeky note

The ‘Manchild’ music video is directed by Grammy-nominated duo Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann

Sabrina Carpenter is a savage queen for a reason!

The Please Please, Please singer took to her Instagram handle on Friday, June 6, to announce the release of the highly anticipated music video for her new single, Manchild.

Sharing the fiery and action-filled music video, Sabrina penned, “Hey men!! ‘Manchild’ music video is out NOW.”

“It’s exactly what I pictured in my head,” she added cheekily, alongside the note, “No animals were harmed in the making but some men were.”

Fans’ reaction

The music video, directed by Grammy-nominated duo Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann, instantly became fans’ favorite as they rushed to the comment section to gush over it.

“This music video is a mini movie, I love it,” a user wrote.

While another added, “Cinematic masterpiece.”

"I love the sabrina carpenter cinematic universe," the third praised.

The fourth commented, "This music video was all types of chaotic….. I love it."

"It's chaotic and iconic, and I absolutely love it! " the fifth noted.

Sabrina Carpenter’s real inspiration behind ‘Manchild’

Hours before the release of her music video, Sabrina Carpenter revealed the meaning behind the single, Manchild.

“I wrote Manchild on a random Tuesday with Amy and Jack not too long after finishing short n’ sweet and it ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post, referring to Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff.

Manchild is now available on streaming platforms.

