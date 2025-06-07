Miley Cyrus opens up about relationship with ex Nick Jonas in candid moment

Entertainment

'Flowers' singer reflected on the time she briefly dated the Jonas Brothers member

  by Web Desk
Miley Cyrus opened up in a rare interview about her relationship with ex Nick Jonas, revealing whether they remain friends today.

While conversing on the Every Single Album podcast, the Flowers singer reflected on the time she briefly dated the Jonas Brothers member.

She reminisced on the time when they were both Disney stars and opened up about their current relationship.

Cyrus said, “I like Nick,” adding, “I'm into him.”

During the conversation the Wrecking Ball singer also gushed about Nick’s marriage to Priyanka Chopra and the couple's three-year-old daughter Malti.

“He's married with children. We're all moving on. Everything is good in the world,” she said on the podcast.

Speaking at podcast she also opened up about their breakup after they dated on-and-off nearly two decades ago.

Cyrus shared that they first broke up as she was “distraught” and “sobbing,” saying that “part of the reason we broke up” was because he was going on tour with his band instead of opening for her.

“He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour,” she recalled.

Cyrus added, “Like, ‘Why don't we do it together? I don't understand why you're leaving me.’”

Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas relationship:

Their romance began nearly 20 years ago, lasting from 2006 to 2007, with a short-lived rekindling in 2009.


