Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury

'Peaches' crooner mental state and marriage fuelled concern among fans

Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & injury
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & injury

Justin Bieber has disclosed his recent weight loss and a mysterious injury.

On Friday, the Peaches singer disclosed his striking weight loss as well as a mystery injury as he stepped out in Hollywood.

Following a concerning online rant earlier this week, Bieber was seen looking leaner and wearing a knee brace on his left leg en route to a spa.

He also showcased his neck tattoo in two hoodies, paired with a baseball cap and green check print shorts.

However, the Baby singer did not publicly comment on his knee injury.

Notably, the shocking appearance came after Bieber sparked concern following sharing an impromptu Instagram rant on Tuesday.

He took to Instagram to drop a bizarre post sharing thoughts about telling other people what they do or do not “deserve.”

“Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids,” he wrote in his latest post, adding, “Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have?”

He blasted fans for “the audacity” and slammed them for their unsolicited opinions, “That's not your place. God decides what we deserve.”

Justin Beiber's health's concern:

The post follows rising concern over Justin’s mental state and marriage, fueled by his recent unusual actions.

Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber nearly seven years since they tied the knot in 2018. 

