Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move

After months of tension, Kourtney Kardashian has finally mend ties with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker and no one is more relieved than her husband, Travis Barker.
According to the sources, the Blink-182 drummer has been playing peacemaker between his wife, and daughter amid a turbulent time.
“Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago,” an insider told Intouch Weekly.
They further said, “Not to say Kourtney doesn’t still have her hands full. Alabama’s a very feisty free spirit. She’s always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker.”
The insider further shared that Travis sat both Kourtney and Alabama down for an emotional family talk, which led to their reconciliation.
“They’re not besties overnight, but there’s a lot more respect and effort on both sides now. They even had a girls’ date recently and got their nails done together. Travis couldn’t be happier. His girls finally getting along has taken a huge weight off his shoulders,” they added.
Tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and Albama Barker
The tension between Alabama Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sparked when Travis Barker’s daughter embroiled in a feud with Bhad Bhabie.
Amid the nasty feud, Bhabie's attacked on Alabama with a diss track that also mentioned Kourtney, and her two sons.
The involvement of her family in the feud made Kourtney stressed and it led to tension between her and Alabama.
For those unknown, Kourtney shares son Reign Aston Disick with Scott Disick whereas son Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis Barker.