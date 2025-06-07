Entertainment

Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68

Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, has passed away at the age of 68.

The news of singer and keyboardist’s sad demise was announced by his band on their Facebook page on Thursday, June 5.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect there privacy,” the statement read.

The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Fans tribute following Wayne Lewis death

Soon after the news of Wayne Lewis’ death became public, his ardent fans rushed to the comment section to pay tribute to the late singer.

“RIP BROTHER…The voice of a generation!!!!My condolences to the family,” one wrote.

While another expressed, “NO words!!! Just Prayers!!”

“Rest in Peace! Talented and Gorgeous,” the third commented.

The fourth added, “I’m truly sorry to hear this, my condolences to his family. Thanks for the great music”

About Wayne Lewis

Wayne Lewis was a founding member of the Atlantic Starr, which is best known for their chart-topping hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including Always, Secret Lovers, Circles, Silver Shadow, and Masterpiece.

The group, originally known as Newban, released their debut album in 1978 but rose to fame in 1987, when they achieved major chart success for their hits single, Always.

Atlantic Starr last released their 13th album Metamorphosis in 2017.

