Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ to being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game

Ryan Reynolds has been replaced in Marvel’s Deadpool video game and he has something to say, or rather perform about it!
In the upcoming Marvel’s Deadpool VR, the merc with the mouth is played by none other than Neil Patrick Harris.
Responding to this replacement, Reynolds dropped a hilarious and perfectly in-character video titled “Ryan Over-Reacts to Marvel’s Deadpool VR” on his YouTube channel.
In the video, what appears to be a part of the game’s marketing strategy, Reynolds could be seen wearing a white lab coat and glasses, referring to Harris’ previous role in in Doogie Howser, M.D.
“Today I learned a lesson about buttholes. They don't teach you in medical school. People who steal your signature role are the biggest buttholes of all," he jokingly typed as he sad on a old-school computer.
Reynolds continued, "No. I don't blame Meta Quest. Neil Patrick Harris is an amazing actor with the nurturing voice of an angel,” Reynolds said.
“But even though I haven't hit puberty yet. I still know when you're getting totally screwed," Reynolds added.
About Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Marvel’s Deadpool VR, coming exclusively to Meta Quest 3 and 3S later this year, with Neil Patrick Harris voicing the Merc with a Mouth.
The game, developed by Twisted Pixel and Oculus Studios in collaboration with Marvel Games, features a new story focused around the MCU character portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in the R-rated blockbuster film franchise.