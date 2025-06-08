Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move

There’s no place for Barry Keoghan in Sabrina Carpenter’s bold new era!
In a surprise new move, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter finally wiped out the final traces of her 32-year-old Irish ex-boyfriend from her life.
The Espresso hitmaker, who took her romance with the Saltburn star to the next level by featuring him in her hit track Please Please Please last June, had pinned the song to her Instagram profile ever since.
However, on the first anniversary of Please Please Please on June 6, 2025, the songstress released another hit track titled Manchild, which fans believe is a diss track aimed at her former boyfriend, with many convince that the “manchild” is none other that Keoghan.
In a post sharing the new track, Carpenter even captioned, “this one’s about you!!” which added fuel to the speculation.
Making a bold public move to wipe out Barry Keoghan’s final traces from her life, the Nonsense singer removed Please Please Please from her Instagram’s pinned posts and replaced it with the newly-released Manchild, seemingly giving a stinging message to the Eternals star that there’s no way going back now.
With her surprise move, Carpenter also seemingly gave a nod to her fans’ speculations that the track may actually be about The Batman actor.
When did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan begin dating?
While rumors about their romance began circulating since late 2023, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went public with their romance in February 2024.
When did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up?
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan broke up in December 2024, just a few months after confirming their relationship in February.