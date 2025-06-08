Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move

The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker and Barry Keoghan ended their romantic relationship last year

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |

Sabrina Carpenter wipes out final traces of ex Barry Keoghan in bold public move


There’s no place for Barry Keoghan in Sabrina Carpenter’s bold new era!

In a surprise new move, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter finally wiped out the final traces of her 32-year-old Irish ex-boyfriend from her life.

The Espresso hitmaker, who took her romance with the Saltburn star to the next level by featuring him in her hit track Please Please Please last June, had pinned the song to her Instagram profile ever since.

However, on the first anniversary of Please Please Please on June 6, 2025, the songstress released another hit track titled Manchild, which fans believe is a diss track aimed at her former boyfriend, with many convince that the “manchild” is none other that Keoghan.

In a post sharing the new track, Carpenter even captioned, “this one’s about you!!” which added fuel to the speculation.

Making a bold public move to wipe out Barry Keoghan’s final traces from her life, the Nonsense singer removed Please Please Please from her Instagram’s pinned posts and replaced it with the newly-released Manchild, seemingly giving a stinging message to the Eternals star that there’s no way going back now.

P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

With her surprise move, Carpenter also seemingly gave a nod to her fans’ speculations that the track may actually be about The Batman actor.

When did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan begin dating?

While rumors about their romance began circulating since late 2023, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan went public with their romance in February 2024.

When did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan break up?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan broke up in December 2024, just a few months after confirming their relationship in February.

Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
Sabrina Carpenter sparks fan frenzy with glam-packed ‘Manchild’ BTS photos
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker drops a carousel of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her new track ‘Manchild’
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick suspended by BBC for using 'unacceptable language'
Jamie Borthwick apologises for using sick disabled slur any 'offence and upset'
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Ben Affleck looks glum in solo outing after Jennifer Garner’s PDA with John Miller
Jennifer Garner was recently spotted passionately kissing her boyfriend John Miller in Los Angeles
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus reveals how she hid massive drug spending from her accountant
Miley Cyrus has been vocal about her previous drug use and path to sobriety
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner hints at plastic surgery in future after Botox mishap
Jennifer Garner, who is a doting mother of three kids, celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds ‘over-reacts’ on being replaced in new Deadpool VR Game
Ryan Reynolds responds to Neil Patrick Harris taking over Marvel’s Deadpool VR
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2
'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, legendary singer and co-founder of Atlantic Starr, dies at 68
Wayne Lewis, the co-founder of the iconic New York based R&B group Atlantic Starr, passes away at 68
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian lifts ‘heavy burden off’ Travis Barker’s shoulders with new move
Kourtney Kardashian shares son Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband, Travis Barker
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
Justin Bieber sparks health concerns after revealing weight loss & big injury
'Peaches' crooner mental state and marriage fuelled concern among fans
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson dishes on bold revenge against friend’s ex amid Chris Martin split
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and Chris Martin have officially parted their ways after eight years of dating
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS stars RM, Jimin, V & Jung Kook set to finish military service soon
BTS members will end their mandatory military service