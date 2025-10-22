Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on social media after Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League.
According to Sportskeeda, this comes after he missed the clash due to a reported decision by the Knights of Najd to rest him in fixtures outside Saudi Arabia.
In a post on his official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old revealed his reaction to the teams’ win as he shared Al Nassr victory post on his story with fire emojis.
During the clash, the Knights of Najd were the first to open the scoring through Angelo in the 10th minute. The right-winger received a pass from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and excellently dispatched the ball into the back of the net.
Haroune Camara scored to make the scoreline 2-0 in favor of Al-Nassr in the 27th minute. However, at the cusp of half-time (41'), Brison Fernandes gave FC Goa a much-needed lifeline after scoring a remarkable goal to reduce the deficit.
Despite FC Goa's goal in the closing moments of the first half, the Knights of Najd dominated proceedings in the second half. Thus, the encounter ended 2-1 in their favor.
Meanwhile, despite his importance in attack, Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was arguably not expected to deter the performance of Jorge Jesus's men. He has scored five goals and delivered one assist in five appearances this season.