Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour

Al Nassr claims easy win over FC Goa in India in the absence of key player Cristiano Ronaldo

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted on social media after Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League.

According to Sportskeeda, this comes after he missed the clash due to a reported decision by the Knights of Najd to rest him in fixtures outside Saudi Arabia.

In a post on his official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old revealed his reaction to the teams’ win as he shared Al Nassr victory post on his story with fire emojis.

During the clash, the Knights of Najd were the first to open the scoring through Angelo in the 10th minute. The right-winger received a pass from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and excellently dispatched the ball into the back of the net.

Haroune Camara scored to make the scoreline 2-0 in favor of Al-Nassr in the 27th minute. However, at the cusp of half-time (41'), Brison Fernandes gave FC Goa a much-needed lifeline after scoring a remarkable goal to reduce the deficit.

Despite FC Goa's goal in the closing moments of the first half, the Knights of Najd dominated proceedings in the second half. Thus, the encounter ended 2-1 in their favor.

Meanwhile, despite his importance in attack, Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was arguably not expected to deter the performance of Jorge Jesus's men. He has scored five goals and delivered one assist in five appearances this season.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters after retiring hurt at Six Kings Slam in Riyadh

Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career

Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career
Basketball legend Michael Jordan makes surprising admission about ‘most nervous’ Ryder Cup free throw

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has made a major investment in one of his core childhood memories

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves
The NBA star LeBron James is set to miss all five October games of the Los Angeles Lakers due to sciatica

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors
Gambling ads featuring Lewis Hamilton and the Chelsea FC logo have faced immense scrutiny over fears of influencing children

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay
Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets players to focus on assisting dinosaurs live safely with humans

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter
Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo send internet into frenzy after their surprise meeting

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claim thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in NFL clash

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29

Daniel Naroditsky, American chess grandmaster, passes away unexpectedly at 29
Daniel Naroditsky's cause of death remains undisclosed after his unexpected passing

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase

Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers rookie arrested after police chase
The Indiana Pacers guard was reportedly driving recklessly and prompted a police chase on I-65

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss

Messi sends message of support to Argentina U-20s after historic loss
Argentina lost the U20 World Cup final for the first time in four decades against Morocco

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving

US GP: Oliver Bearman slams Yuki Tsunoda for 'dangerous' driving
The Haas driver's car almost crashed with Yuki Tsunoda's vehicle after he failed to overtake on Lap 35