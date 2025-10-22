Sports

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters

  • By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Paris Masters following his retirement at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week.

The 38-year-old appeared to struggle with a left leg injury during his Six Kings match against Taylor Fritz in Saudi Arabia, which he retired from after losing a 75-minute first set to the American, Independent reported.

Djokovic, who is a seven-time champion in Paris, also struggled physically during his run to the Shanghai Masters semi-finals, where he was beaten by Valentin Vacherot.

“Dear Paris, Unfortunately I'll not compete at this year's Paris Masters,” Djokovic said on social media.

“I have amazing memories and great success over the years, especially being able to conquer the title seven times. Hope to see you next year.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champions has qualified for the ATP Finals for a record-equalling 18th time, with the year-end tournament taking place in Turin, Italy from 9 November.

Djokovic has also indicated that he would like to play in the ATP 250 tournament in Athens the week before, and said following his retirement in Riyadh that he hoped to play again this season.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are top seeds at the Paris Masters, which gets underway on Monday.

