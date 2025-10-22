Lionel Messi magic wins over David Beckham’s mom in starstruck first meetup

Sports

David Beckham has managed to find the one person who could make his mom, Sandra Beckham, starstruck.

According to Parade, despite her son’s success with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the LA Galaxy, there is still one athlete who defines the modern era of the sport: Lionel Messi.

Beckham, who is co-owner of the MLS franchise Inter Miami FC, for whom Messi plays, recently introduced his mom to the famous footballer, catching the charming meeting between his mom and the sports legend on film.

“When your mum meets Leo for the first time,” Beckham shared in a post of his mom and Messi sweetly exchanging a warm greeting, then in another photo posing for the perfect shot.


Sandra looks sweetly starstruck, a surprising and charming reaction from a woman whose son is David Beckham and whose daughter-in-law is former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Its a testament to Sandra Beckham’s down-to-earth approach to life and to Messi’s megawatt star power.

Victoria Beckham reacted to the post with heart emojis, while David and Victoria’s son Romeo shared a series of loud crying emojis.

“Lucky mum,” commented one envious fan. Another confessed, “She realized my dream.”

David Beckham, who played professional soccer for approximately 21 years from 1992 to 2013, was instrumental in bringing Messi to Inter Miami FC, calling the Argentina-born athlete “one of the greatest players in the world.”

