Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on height questions: ‘Surprised’ 

Victor Wembanyama is about to begin his third NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs, and as excitement builds, the conversation that never seems to fade has returned: how tall is he, really?
According to Marca, the 21-year-old center is officially listed at 75, making him the tallest player in the league entering the 2025-26 season.
With that frame and rare mobility, he has already shown flashes of greatness that have drawn comparisons to legends such as Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Yet despite his potential and growing influence on the court, talk about his exact height continues to dominate headlines.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst recently reignited the debate, suggesting that Wembanyama might actually be closer to 77 than officially stated. Photos from the offseason seemed to support that theory, sparking another wave of curiosity from fans and media alike.
When asked about it, Wembanyama kept his composure. "Over the years, it's become a non-subject to me," he said. "In my opinion, there are so many more interesting things about me."
Last season, Wembanyama appeared in just 46 games due to a shoulder-related blood-clot issue, but his numbers were staggering. He averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game, and was a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year before his season ended prematurely.