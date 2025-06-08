Shakira makes 'history' after epic Miami concerts

Shakira has penned a gratitude note to fans after concluding two shows of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World tour in Miami.
The Hips Don't Lie singer posted exclusive pictures on her Instagram, thanking fans for their unwavering support.
She captioned the post. “Miami, these two nights have been a dream! Two packed stadium shows, 90,000 people singing in unison with me.”
While reflecting on the historic milestone, Shakira wrote, “Thank you, my people, for helping me make history. Without you, none of this would have been possible! Thank you@alejandrosanz @bizarrap @manuelturizoand@ozunaI love you all #LMYNLWorldTourMiami”
Last month, the Waka Waka hitmaker made historic record by becoming the first Latin female musician to headline a sold-out show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She penned another post, “Miami was sooo loud last night!!! You got that stadium shaking!!! Gracias @alejandrosanz. Thank you@ozunaAnd thank you, my people, for an amazing night singing with me from the beginning to the end! See you in a few hours.”
Fans reaction:
A fan commented, “The best and unbeatable... Thank you for such a spectacular show and the wonderful surprises you gave us!”
Another wrote, “New artists will be born, but hardly any like Shakira she's a complete artist. I love her.”
Shakira is set to perform her next concert in Arlington, Texas on June 11.