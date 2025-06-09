Meghan Markle takes As Ever brand to new heights with expansion plans

Meghan Markle has reportedly been planning to grow her As Ever lifestyle brand.
As reported by The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is trademarking her brand As Ever for “hospitality services.” She might add hotels and restaurants to her venture.
The media outlet further reported that her venture will include places to stay, as well as temporary lodgings and “provision of food and drink.”
Meghan’s lifestyle brand website stated, “As Ever is more than a brand — it’s a love language. Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As Ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing.”
All about Meghan Markle’s ventures:
Meghan Markle has successfully launched a number of business ventures, including a lifestyle brand called As Ever (formerly American Riviera Orchard), a partnership with Netflix, and a podcast deal with Spotify.
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, shows cooking and gardening content.
A few months back, she announced her show has been renewed for the second season.
She said at that time, “Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!”
Meghan has also launched a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 8, 2025.