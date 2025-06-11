Royal

Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour

Queen Mary, King Frederik will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn with the Royal Ship Dannebrog

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour
Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour

The Danish Royal Family has shared an update on Queen Mary and King Frederik three-day tour.

As per the official statement, Their Majesties will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn, “in a short time.”

After arriving in the capital, the royal couple will wear the Faroese national costume. The attire is usually worn in the Faroe Islands during festival and ceremonial events. Moreover, it can take anything from a few months to a whole year to make a complete costume.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Royal Family shared the update on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “The man's costume consists of a hat, shirt, embroidered vest, knitted sweater or wadmel cardigan, knee-length trousers, long wool socks, garters in Faroese colors and silver buttons.”


It continued, “The woman's costume includes, among other things, a knitted sweater, breastplate, scarf, apron, woven skirt, velour belt and black robe, often lined with black silk. Silver jewelry such as a brooch and belt buckle complete the costume.”

“The King's suit, donated by the Government and Parliament of the Faroe Islands, features a red vest with blue floral embroidery and green leaves,” the statement further read.

When did Queen Mary receive Faroese national costume?

Queen Mary was given Faroese national costume during her first visit in 2005 as a Crown Princess.

The classic dress featured a scarf with a daisy pattern and a red and black knitted sweater. 

Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
Prince Edward crashes 'Thomas Crown' set for Elstree Studio's centennial
the Duke of Edinburgh made surprise visit to Elstree Studios for its centennial celebrations
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication
Grand Duke of Luxembourg will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update hours after Prince Harry shares schedule for Invictus Games 2027
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
Queen Mary, King Frederi and Princess Josephine visited Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle receives bad news after Prince Harry major announcement for Invictus Games 2027
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
The European Royal has suffered a major injury in a horse-riding incident
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties
Kate Middleton releases first statement after returning from half-term break
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles issues heartfelt 'apology' to Sir Sadiq Khan 'for taking so long' to award him knighthood
Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse
Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK
Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK
The Duke of Sussex shares exciting update on The Invictus Games 2027 in the UK
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Take a look at seven of Princess Kate's most iconic style moments
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen of Jordan skipped the trip to Spain while her husband King Abdullah II visit alone