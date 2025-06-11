Danish Royal Family drops update on Queen Mary, King Frederik tour

The Danish Royal Family has shared an update on Queen Mary and King Frederik three-day tour.
As per the official statement, Their Majesties will arrive in the capital of the Faroe Islands, Tórshavn, “in a short time.”
After arriving in the capital, the royal couple will wear the Faroese national costume. The attire is usually worn in the Faroe Islands during festival and ceremonial events. Moreover, it can take anything from a few months to a whole year to make a complete costume.
On Wednesday, June 11, the Royal Family shared the update on Instagram.
The caption of the post read, “The man's costume consists of a hat, shirt, embroidered vest, knitted sweater or wadmel cardigan, knee-length trousers, long wool socks, garters in Faroese colors and silver buttons.”
It continued, “The woman's costume includes, among other things, a knitted sweater, breastplate, scarf, apron, woven skirt, velour belt and black robe, often lined with black silk. Silver jewelry such as a brooch and belt buckle complete the costume.”
“The King's suit, donated by the Government and Parliament of the Faroe Islands, features a red vest with blue floral embroidery and green leaves,” the statement further read.
When did Queen Mary receive Faroese national costume?
Queen Mary was given Faroese national costume during her first visit in 2005 as a Crown Princess.
The classic dress featured a scarf with a daisy pattern and a red and black knitted sweater.