Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident

The Palace has issued a major update after the Royal member's horseback-riding injury.
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Dutch Royal Family has been hospitalised after a horrific horseback-riding incident.
On Tuesday, the Dutch Royal palace stated in the official notice that the heir to the throne suffered a fall and has broken her arm.
"The Princess of Orange broke her upper arm today after falling from her horse. She will undergo surgery at the UMC Utrecht," the official statement noted.
Providing limited details, the noted further added, "More information will follow as soon as it becomes clear what the possible consequences are for official obligations and other agreements."
Following the incident, Princess Amalia's mother, Queen Maxima, left her engagement with the MIND Us Foundation at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague early on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old European Royal is a known equestrian, and the palace's official website features clicks of Amalia riding her horse Mojito.
Furthermore, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's schedule remained unchanged for the next week, with Maxima due to give the opening speech at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) on Wednesday, June 11.
European Royals and horse-related injuries
Princess Amalia is not the only high-profile royal to suffer a horse-related incident in recent years.
In June 2024, Princess Anne was hospitalised with a concussion thought to be caused by impact with a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.
The 74-year-old British Royal noted a month after the hospital visit that she could not remember "a single thing" about the incident.