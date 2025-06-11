Royal

Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties

Kate Middleton releases first statement after returning from half-term break

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Kate Middleton has released a “special” video message after returning to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse on Tuesday, June 10.

During her solo outing, she looked at the museum's vast archives and other visual arts.

Princess Kate took to her Instagram, highlighting the key moments from the royal engagement.

The future Queen captioned the post, “A special visit to V&A East Storehouse and a new kind of museum experience. Built to open up access to over 600,000 objects, this purpose-designed space brings people closer than ever to the V&A's remarkable collections.”

She added, “From fashion to film, design to performance, every object tells a story of exceptional creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.”

In another post, Kate noted, “Celebrating the joy of creative opportunity and craft at the V&A East Storehouse. Great to see these incredible collections are now accessible to everyone, allowing us to enjoy our nation's exceptional talent and history.”

Notably, this marks her first public royal engagement after returning from a half-term break with her three children; Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7.

Kate Middleton's outfit details:

Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous navy pantsuit paired with matching heels for the solo visit.

King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time
Queen Mary, King Frederi and Princess Josephine visited Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event
Meghan Markle receives bad news after Prince Harry major announcement for Invictus Games 2027
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
Royal Family member in hospital after horseback-riding incident
The European Royal has suffered a major injury in a horse-riding incident
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles awards knighthood during key ceremony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles issues heartfelt 'apology' to Sir Sadiq Khan 'for taking so long' to award him knighthood
Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
Princess Kate back to royal duties after half-term break
The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse
Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK
Prince Harry drops surprise announcement about his next visit to UK
The Duke of Sussex shares exciting update on The Invictus Games 2027 in the UK
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Inside Kate Middleton’s style evolution: 10 iconic fashion moments
Take a look at seven of Princess Kate's most iconic style moments
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen Rania's absence from King Abdullah's Spain tour raises grave conccerns
Queen of Jordan skipped the trip to Spain while her husband King Abdullah II visit alone
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause
UK’s Prince William and Sweden’s Princess Victoria team up for vital cause
The British Crown Prince, William, and Swedish Crown Princess, Victoria, make joint appearance at key event
Princess Anne set for equestrian comeback year after shocking concussion
Princess Anne set for equestrian comeback year after shocking concussion
The Princess Royal, Anne, suffered minor injuries and a concussion that led to a five-night hospital stay last year
Prince Harry extends gratitude in heartfelt statement after Invictus Games report
Prince Harry extends gratitude in heartfelt statement after Invictus Games report
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 final report has been released with surprising revelations
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip
King Charles unveils unusual choice of snack during Lancashire royal trip
The 76-year-old monarch made surprise visit to the Lancaster Castle earlier this week