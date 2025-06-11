Princess Kate shares ‘special’ video message after resuming royal duties

Kate Middleton has released a “special” video message after returning to royal duties.
The Princess of Wales stepped out in East London to visit the new V&A East Storehouse on Tuesday, June 10.
During her solo outing, she looked at the museum's vast archives and other visual arts.
Princess Kate took to her Instagram, highlighting the key moments from the royal engagement.
The future Queen captioned the post, “A special visit to V&A East Storehouse and a new kind of museum experience. Built to open up access to over 600,000 objects, this purpose-designed space brings people closer than ever to the V&A's remarkable collections.”
She added, “From fashion to film, design to performance, every object tells a story of exceptional creativity, craftsmanship and cultural heritage.”
In another post, Kate noted, “Celebrating the joy of creative opportunity and craft at the V&A East Storehouse. Great to see these incredible collections are now accessible to everyone, allowing us to enjoy our nation's exceptional talent and history.”
Notably, this marks her first public royal engagement after returning from a half-term break with her three children; Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7.
Kate Middleton's outfit details:
Kate Middleton opted for a gorgeous navy pantsuit paired with matching heels for the solo visit.