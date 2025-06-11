Meghan Markle hit with disappointing update ahead of major LA event

Meghan Markle has been hit with a disappointing news just days ahead of her appearance at a major event in Los Angeles.
The Duchess of Sussex will not be able to attend the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s Night of Wonder gala on Saturday, June 14 as the event has been postponed.
The decision came in the wake of ongoing clashes between between the National Guard and pro-immigrants protesters.
Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of NHMLAC in an official statement on Tuesday, June announced, "As an institution ‘of, for, and with Los Angeles,' our responsibility during challenging times is clear: to serve as a community resource focused on healing and unity, not celebration."
Her statement continued, "Los Angeles needs us to channel our energy toward supporting our neighbors and demonstrating the values that make our city and county strong."
Meanwhile, NHMLAC is considering to host event on anther date.
Meghan was announced as the guest of honour at the event earlier this month in recognition of her work championing women and underprivileged communities.
This update comes just hours after the Duke of Sussex released schedule for The Invictus Games 2027, set to be hosted by Birmingham, UK.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living in Montecito with their children Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie since moving back to the U.S. after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.