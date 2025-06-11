Royal Family shares delightful update after Prince Harry’s UK announcement

Buckingham Palace shared exciting update on King Charles III just hours after Prince Harry's delightful announcement.
On Tuesday, June , The Invictus Foundation's official Instagram account released an exciting video to unveil the opening and closing ceremony schedule for the multi-sports event, taking place in 2027 in Birmingham, UK.
As per the announcement, The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027's opening ceremony will be held on 10th–17th July.
While the event will come to an end with a mega closing ceremony on 17th July.
The description alongside the video revealed, "This will be a Games to remember with 23 incredible sports, including brand new additions like e-sport, pickleball, and laser run bringing fresh energy to the Invictus spirit!"
Just hours after the delightful update from Harry, Royal Family's official Instagram account released photos of King Charles as he awarded Sir Billy Boston knighthood for his services for Rugby League.
"The King presented Sir Billy - who is considered one of the best Rugby League players of all time, scoring a British record of 571 tries and 488 appearances for @wiganwarriorsrl - with his insignia during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace," read the caption.