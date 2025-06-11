Royal

Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria make shocking move ahead of abdication

Grand Duke of Luxembourg will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume

Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa have unexpectedly cancelled a series of media interviews scheduled for later this week.

As per the GB News, the royal couple withdrew from the planned interviews, which were set to review their 25-year reign prior to Henri's formal abdication in October.

The Grand Duke and Duchess were set to give an interview which allowed journalists to discuss Luxembourg's time as head of state before he hands over to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume.

His decision to cancel the interview would affect multiple media outlets that were allowed meetings with the royals on Friday.

The cancellation was announced by telephone to Luxembourg Times publisher Mediahuis Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon.

Sasha Baillie, head of the royal household disclosed the reason that the retrospective format of the interviews "did not appeal to the royal couple."

Baillie explained that the royal’s decision to withdraw was because the royals "aren't feeling it.”

The interviews had been arranged with Mediahuis titles including Luxembourg Times, Luxemburger Wort, Télécran, Virgule and Contacto, as well as Radio Latina.

According to the royal court they confirmed that there are no plans to disclose alternative dates for media interviews before Guillaume's enthronement on October 3.

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg abdication plan:

To note, last year Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced in his Christmas speech that he will abdicate on 3 October 2025.

He shared that he will hand over the throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume.

