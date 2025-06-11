King Frederik, Queen Mary set to visit North Atlantic Islands for first time

King Frederik and Queen Mary are set to mark their first official visit to the North Atlantic Islands.
As per Hello!, team leader Aksel V. Johannesen will host the royal couple. The visit will start in the capital Tórshavn and will span over Tórshavn, Vágur, Fámjin, Tvøroyri and Ei.
A day before leaving for the North Atlantic Islands, Frederik and Mary stopped by the Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur, with Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine.
The Royal Family posted pictures from the short visit on Instagram and also shared details about the upcoming trip.
“During the visit, focus was placed on both cultural-historical and natural aspects of the island. The royal family visited, among other things, the historical settlements of Heima í Húsi and Norði í Gerði, which bear witness to settlement since the Viking Age,” the caption read.
It continued, “The Faroe Islands' least populated island, Koltur, was the setting for a visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen and Her Royal Highness Princess Josephine on Tuesday. The visit took place ahead of the official visit to the North Atlantic islands, which begins tomorrow in the capital Tórshavn.”
About King Frederik, Queen Mary's North Atlantic Islands trip:
King Frederik and Queen Mary will arrive at the North Atlantic Islands on Wednesday, June 10.
During the visit, the royals will discover many sides of the Faroese society and meet people of Faroese.