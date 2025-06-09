Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet shares rare glimpse of daughter Lily

Max Verstappen's long-term partner Kelly Piquet has surprised fans with a rare glimpse of their daughter, Lily.
On Sunday, June 8, the Brazilian model turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks with her newborn.
In the photographs, Kelly was donned in a stunning white robe with intricate lace details as her hair cascaded down her shoulder and back.
The 36-year-old was holding Lily in her arms, whose face was hidden as the mom-of-two looked lovingly at her face.
Kelly captioned the adorable social media with a heartfelt note, "Just a little over a month since my heart experienced for the second time the most amazing love in the world."
Expressing her feelings about motherhood, she added, "Words can't describe what it is to feel a love so profound. Becoming a mother again has reminded me of the beauty, strength and softness that live within us."
The columnist concluded the sweet tribute to her daughter, Lily, as she penned, "Thank you my little one for choosing me."
Kelly also has a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, with her former partner Daniel Kyvat, who was also a driver for Red Bull Racing.
About Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's relationship
Earlier in May, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter.
The loved-up pair has been dating since 2020 and chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye.
Kelly Piquet belongs to a renowned Motorsports family as her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 champion, her brother Piquet Jr. also raced in the open-wheel series.