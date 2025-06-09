Sports

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet shares rare glimpse of daughter Lily

The Dutch F1 racer Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed daughter Lily in early May 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Max Verstappens partner Kelly Piquet shares rare glimpse of daughter Lily
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet shares rare glimpse of daughter Lily

Max Verstappen's long-term partner Kelly Piquet has surprised fans with a rare glimpse of their daughter, Lily.

On Sunday, June 8, the Brazilian model turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks with her newborn.

In the photographs, Kelly was donned in a stunning white robe with intricate lace details as her hair cascaded down her shoulder and back.

The 36-year-old was holding Lily in her arms, whose face was hidden as the mom-of-two looked lovingly at her face.

Kelly captioned the adorable social media with a heartfelt note, "Just a little over a month since my heart experienced for the second time the most amazing love in the world." 


Expressing her feelings about motherhood, she added, "Words can't describe what it is to feel a love so profound. Becoming a mother again has reminded me of the beauty, strength and softness that live within us."

The columnist concluded the sweet tribute to her daughter, Lily, as she penned, "Thank you my little one for choosing me."

Kelly also has a five-year-old daughter, Penelope, with her former partner Daniel Kyvat, who was also a driver for Red Bull Racing.

About Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's relationship

Earlier in May, Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter.

The loved-up pair has been dating since 2020 and chose to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

Kelly Piquet belongs to a renowned Motorsports family as her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 champion, her brother Piquet Jr. also raced in the open-wheel series.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal win over Spain at Nations League
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Portugal win over Spain at Nations League
Portugal emerged victorious against Spain in penalty shootout to win UEFA Nations League crown
Olympic ice skater Meryl Davis celebrates major milestone
Olympic ice skater Meryl Davis celebrates major milestone
Meryl Davis has won Olympic gold with her partner Charlie White in 2014
Max Verstappen receives support from F1 star amid looming race ban
Max Verstappen receives support from F1 star amid looming race ban
The Dutch Formula 1 racer, Max Verstappen, is one penalty point away from being barred from races
Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark
Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark
Angel Reese's Chicago Sky faced a devastating defeat against Indiana Fever as Caitlin Clark skipped the game
French Open 2025: Gauff’s strong comeback seals historic victory over Sabalenka
French Open 2025: Gauff’s strong comeback seals historic victory over Sabalenka
Coco Gauff is now the youngest American to win this title since Serena William who last won it in 2002
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate
Riley Gaines is known for speaking out against transgender athletes in women’s sports
Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink recently gave fans an update about his return to the court
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James is all set to create history as the first player to play 23 NBA seasons
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final of the French Open