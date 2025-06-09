King Charles takes part in traditional ceremony during royal Lancashire tour 

King Charles celebrated a historical tradition ceremony during his surprise tour to the Lancashire Castle without his wife, Queen Camilla.
His Majesty made an official visit to Lancaster Castle on Monday, June 9th, to fulfill his responsibilities as he is also a Duke of Lancaster.
The Royal Family's official Instagram handle to share a few highlights from his high-profile visit to the Medieval castle.
"It was wonderful to meet so many members of the local community at Lancaster Castle this morning. The King, who is also the Duke of Lancaster, has taken part in the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at Lancaster Castle!" the caption stated.
They continued, "This tradition dates back to 1851 when the keys to the Castle were presented to Queen Victoria."
During his esteemed visit, the 76-year-old monarch was also given a golden opportunity to meet members of the Fijian Choir, formed from the First Battalion of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.
According to media reports, the King received a warm welcome outside the Lancaster Castle, as several people gathered to see a glimpse of the monarch.
What is Duchy of Lancaster?
The Duchy of Lancaster is an ancient inheritance that was founded in 1265, when King Charles’s great-grandfather, Henry III, gifted to his son Edmund Crouchbank lands that had been forfeited by the Earl of Leicester, Simon de Montfort.
After passing the property over the multiple monarchs, the father-of-two has been fulfilling his responsibilities as Duke of Lancaster since he became the Prince of Wales.