Prince William shares REAL reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot prize in Brazil

Prince William had unveiled a major reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot Prize in Brazil this year.
The Prince of Wales hosted the event in Cape Town, South Africa, last year.
During a chat with HELLO! Magazine, he shared, "I feel deeply honoured to be heading to Brazil, a country of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural vibrancy. Rio, with its energy, its people and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation.”
William is making his first official visit to South America, visiting Brazil for the first time, and will attend the COP30 climate summit in Belém.
The future King added, "This region is home to some of the world’s most vital ecosystems and some of its most passionate environmental defenders. By hosting the prize in Brazil, we're shining a light on the solutions emerging from this part of the world and drawing global attention to the urgency and opportunity of climate action."
It's been five years since William launched the £50m Earthshot Prize, aiming to find 50 solutions to the planet's most pressing issues.
For those unversed, he launched the environmental prize with the naturalist David Attenborough in October 2020.