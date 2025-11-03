Princess Anne to honour King Charles, Queen Camilla ahead of Autralia tour

Princess Anne is all set to pay homage to brother King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla in her next Royal engagement.
The Princess Royal - who is gearing to embark on her solo tour to Australia later this week, will honour their majesties during her visit to the Island, tomorrow, November 3, 2025.
As per the official website of the Royal Family, Zara Tindall's mother during her multi-engagements trip will unveil a portrait of the King and Queen, which captures their visit to the Island last year.
Later on, Her Royal Highness will also pay a visit to the recently refurbished Opera House and visit the Jersey Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association to mark its 100th anniversary this year.
Meanwhile, as Patron of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, the hardest working Royal will participate in the Durrell Lecture at the Opera House.
King Charles' sister last visited the Island in July 2023, when she inaugurated the new Aldabran Tortoise House at Jersey Zoo and also visited Durrell’s Tortoise Takeover Trail.