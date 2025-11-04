Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis

Prince Louis was the subject of an amusing royal blunder after his name was misspelled on a personalized football gift.
Prince William experienced a minor mishap in Brazil when his son Prince Louis’ name was written incorrectly on a children’s gift.
During his official trip, the Prince of Wales received the personalized football jerseys as a gift for his three children, Prince Gorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
As per Hello! Magazine, Prince Louis’ jersey came with a funny error as his name was spelled “Loui” instead of “Louis.”
To note, Prince William marked a visit to Brazil to attend the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
During his first day in Rio, the future King of Britain showcased his football skills in a penalty shootout with youngsters from Rio’s favelas.
Prince William scored a goal to the sound of excited chants of “William, William!” from the cheering children.
The young players quickly surrounded him, sharing hugs and high-fives after his winning shot against the teenage goalkeeper.
He also met community leaders and young people from football programs promoting resilience and mental health support.
Amid his ongoing tour, Prince William addressed participants aged 11 to 30 from Brazil, Singapore, South Africa, and the Mini COP climate conference.