Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry confirmed to kick off two-day Canada tour this week

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour

Prince Harry is all set to kick off his two-day solo trip to Canada as confirmed in official announcement.

Just minutes after his estranged brother Prince William began his stay in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, for Earthshot Prize Awards 2025 - the spokesperson on behalf of The Duke of Sussex in an official statement on Monday, November 3, revealed that Harry will visit Toronto this week.

As reported by Daily Mail, during his visit, Harry will meet military charities, war veterans and members of the armed forces community.

The duke will also attend a lunch on Wednesday, November 5, arranged by True Patriot Love Foundation - followed by a Halo Trust's private fundraising function in the same evening - as William's Earthshot Prize awards.

While on November 6, the 41-year-old will pay a visit to  Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of the largest veteran care facilities in Canada.

He will conclude his two-day trip with the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner in honour of military members, veterans and their families. 

Why Prince Harry's Canada trip was announced last minute?

As per the official statement of Harry's spokesperson "The events were planned nearly a year ago."

They continued, "The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry."

"The period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can't choose to move those dates," Harry's rep added.

The spokesperson explained that the duke "not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the Royal Family".

Therefore, "the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales."

"We are always guided - as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event's security team," they added.

The spokesperson further clarified that "This visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the Duke's heart, having played host to the Invictus Games back in 2017."

