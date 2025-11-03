Sarah Ferguson to quit UK? 'Not a lot to keep her here', claims source 

Sarah Ferguson could be considering leaving the UK and moving far away from her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, almost three decades after their divorce.
With the former couple drowning in scandals linked to Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew receiving official notice to move out of Royal Lodge, a source claimed that "there's not a lot to keep her here."
Fergie and her ex-husband have experienced a spectacular fall from the public's graces after emails showing them in contact with the renowned paedophile came to light.
An insider told the Daily Mail, "Sarah is going around blaming herself. She keeps repeating 'what if I hadn't done this, or hadn't done that.'"
Another source claimed that the former Duchess of York is considering leaving the country, noting, "She's always rather lived on the hoof and aside from her children and grandchildren, there's not a lot to keep her here. Put it this way, the invitations have dried up overnight."
Fergie is now understood to be looking for a place of her own and is keen to "move on with her life". Meanwhile, Andrew will move into the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
While sources noted that Sarah has always found a way to bounce back from scandals and setbacks, it might prove a bit difficult this time.
"It's not just a question of her finances now, but her personal dealings with a serial sexual predator – and her willingness to lie about them," noted an insider, as Sarah previously claimed to have cut ties with the disgraced financier.
Sources have also revealed Fergie has considered living abroad, as she has "nowhere else to turn". It came after she was dropped by ITV in the latest blow from the 2011 leaked emails.