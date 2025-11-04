Prince William to unveil landmark global collaboration at Earthshot Prize 2025

Prince William is set to unveil a major global initiative to safeguard environmental defenders during his Rio summit.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales will announce a new partnership for nature's protectors in a speech at the United for Wildlife Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
His milestone initiative designed to help Indigenous communities and environmental protectors in Brazil, expands on the ranger insurance initiative introduced in South Africa in 2024.
William revealed the package of support for rangers and nature protectors across Africa last year, at the United for Wildlife Summit in Cape Town.
It was established to provide 10,000 rangers access to appropriate, affordable in-service and medical evacuation insurance cover.
The Prince of Wales said, "Indigenous Peoples and local communities have long been protectors of the world's most critical ecosystems.”
William continued, "But today, their lives are increasingly at risk, and their lands are under mounting threats.”
He noted "If we are serious about tackling the climate crisis and restoring nature, we must stand with those who defend it.”
"Building on the success of our ranger support package, we're extending this with a new partnership to protect and assist Brazil's frontline defenders," the heir to the British Throne noted.
Prince William will outline the partnership in his speech later today, as over 400 global partners gather to address the surge in environmental crime, with major announcements expected from law enforcement and business leaders.
To note, the fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5, 2025, at the Museum of Tomorrow