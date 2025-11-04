Prince William enjoys relaxing day by beach amid Brazil visit

Prince William kicked off the day one of his visit to Brazil at Rio’s Copacabana Beach.
During the beach outing, the Prince of Wales, 43, flaunted off his impressive volleyball skills, wearing a button-down shirt and pants.
He was paired with Olympic beach volleyball player Carolina Solberg for the volleyball game.
Following the fun royal engagement, he posted a video clip and exclusive pictures from the outing.
William wrote, “Protecting Copacabana Beach is a full-time occupation - and not just when it comes to saving lives! Fascinating to meet the emergency responders keeping people safe on one of the world’s most visited beaches.”
The future King added, “From operating boats and helicopters, to engaging young people through ocean sustainability projects, the beach’s lifeguards are the Copacabana’s superheroes!"
While reflecting on the fun game, he noted, “Volleyball on Copacabana Beach! Great fun joining Olympian @carol_solberg’s beach volleyball school which is aiming to transform the lives of disadvantaged children through sport. An amazing project.”
The prince also received appreciation from the Olympic beach volleyball player for his athletic skills.
As per Hello, Carolina said, He's tall. He can hit. I think he could be really good if he practiced more. I think he was having fun and was amazing to play with him. It was such a pleasure."
Prince William is set to attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize this week.