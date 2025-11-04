Prince William shares exciting update on Brazil visit day one

Prince William took part in a football match during the day one of his Brazil visit.
On Monday night, the Prince of Wales shared an exciting update on his first visit to Brazil.
William played with children t the iconic Maracana Stadium and met leaders from local football programmes across Rio de Janeiro and Brazil.
Following the light-hearted match, he took to Instagram and shared a touching message.
The future King noted, “Football is so much more than a game. The beautiful game can do beautiful things and community leaders are using the power of sport to create safe, inclusive spaces. Here, young people can build resilience, connect with others, and access vital mental health support.”
William added, “On and off the pitch, football breaks down barriers and helps end the stigma around mental health - opening up conversations that change lives. At its best, football connects us to something greater than the game: each other.”
During the royal engagement, Princess Kate’s husband high-fived the young players as he played against two-time World Cup winner and Brazilian footballing legend, Cafu.
His message continued, “Introducing Generation Earthshot 2025. @EarthshotPrize is uniting 75 young changemakers from Brazil and beyond for a four-day leadership programme. They’re building skills, exchanging ideas, and being inspired by sporting legends like @cafu2 - shaping the climate leaders of tomorrow.”
Prince William concluded the visit by meeting the CEO of Maracana Stadium, Severiano Braga, and the chairman of Flamengo Football Club (FC), Luiz Eduardo.