Princess Ingrid shares rare comment on brother Marius Borg Høiby's case

Norway’s Crown Princess acknowledged the strain the situation due to her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby case

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra has spoken out for the first time about the “difficult” circumstances surrounding her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby, as he faces an upcoming trial.

Speaking with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Marius's half-sister, the 21-year old Crown Princess acknowledged the strain the situation has placed on their family, expressing hope for privacy and understanding as they navigate the challenging time.

"Of course it's difficult," the royal told the outlet.

She added, "Both for those of us who are around, for me as a sister and for mom and dad. And of course for everyone affected by the case."

Now studying at the University of Sydney in Australia, the princess was asked how she’s coping with being away from her family during her brother’s ordeal.

She shared, "Yes, it is... I don't know if I want to go into it much more than that."

Notably, Marius, 28, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, was charged in August with 32 offences.

He is set to face a criminal trial beginning on 3 February next year up until 13 March, and if convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.

Marius was detained multiple times in 2024, with arrests recorded in August, September, and November.

He faced the charges including domestic violence and four counts of rape, but he has has denied the most serious accusations.

