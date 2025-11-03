Royal

Andrew Windsor finds unlikely ally after royal title stripped

King Charles' younger brother is set to lose the last of his honours amid the controversial link with Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Andrew Windsor finds unlikely ally after royal title stripped
Andrew Windsor finds unlikely ally after royal title stripped

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has received unexpected support days after losing the "prince" privileges.

In recent weeks, King Charles' younger brother has been hit with numerous setbacks, including losing his royal and military titles and receiving an official notice to move out of Royal Lodge.

Calling the move "cancel culture gone crazy, a former RAF officer has expressed his disappointment at Andrew losing the medals he earned for his service.

The ex-RAF officer, Al Rush, pointed to Andrew's decades-long career in the Royal Navy, including his role as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War and his command of the mine countermeasures vessel HMS Cottesmore.

"He put in as much effort and time as anybody else. He shouldn't lose it. It's just cancel culture gone crazy, isn't it?" Rush noted.

The remarks came after the Government confirmed it is working to remove Andrew's last remaining honorary military title at the request of the King.

Last week, Andrew was stripped of his title as a prince and his position as Duke of York, but he retained his rank as Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy after giving up other military positions in 2022.

Rush added, "I am not apologising for him. I am not justifying or defending anything that he is alleged to have done. But I think we do need to see the facts. We need to have them properly investigated, and then we need to make a proper decision about that."

Andrew served 22 years in the Royal Navy and has always denied any wrongdoing linked to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Government and the Royal Household have pointed out that the removal of his remaining honours is according to the monarch's wish.

Andrew had already given up his other military titles and royal patronages in 2022 and ceased using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, following allegations of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US.

He later settled the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed Andrew sexually abused her as a teenager.

The military titles he relinquished at the time included Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the British Army's most senior infantry regiments.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne to honour King Charles, Queen Camilla ahead of Australia tour

Princess Anne to honour King Charles, Queen Camilla ahead of Australia tour
The Princess Royal will pay homage to King Charles, Queen Camilla on her visit to Island this week

Prince William shares REAL reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot prize in Brazil

Prince William shares REAL reason for hosting 2025 Earthshot prize in Brazil
Prince William reveals why Brazil is the perfect host for Earthshot 2025

Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’

Prince William admits taking ‘bold’ step for George, Charlotte’s ‘future’
Prince William vows to 'fight' for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William, Kate Middleton host surprise party day after Andrew title loss

Prince William, Kate Middleton host surprise party day after Andrew title loss
The Prince and Princess of Wales quietly celebrate after King Charles removes Andrew’s royal titles

Princess Charlene wins hearts with inspiring move for heartfelt cause

Princess Charlene wins hearts with inspiring move for heartfelt cause
Monaco’s Princess Charlene makes stunning appearance to support a major event

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro

Prince William shares special glimpses as he departs for Rio de Janeiro
The Prince of Wales begins his high-profile trip to Brazil with a mesmerizing video

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’

Princess Kate, Prince William follow Charles’ lead for private ‘donation’
Prince William and Princess Kate issue touching message after ‘horrific’ incidents in the UK

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf

King Charles prepares Prince William for key speech on Monarch's behalf
Prince William held crucial conversations with King Charles ahead of Brazil trip for Earthshot Prize Awards

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit

Queen Mary stops by ‘one of Seven Wonders of the World’ during her Egypt visit
Queen Mary of Denmark awestruck by the ancient wonder during her outing in Egypt

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note

Meghan Markle drops video message after King Charles’ emotional note
The Duchess of Sussex shares new video message after King Charles reflects on ‘shock’ in emotional statement

Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip

Prince William expresses ‘excitement’ as he kicks off ‘first’ Brazil trip
Prince William open up about his 'first visit' to Brazil ahead of 2025 Earthshot Prize event

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt

Palace issues first statement after grand royals reunion in Egypt
Royal Family posts exlusive pictures and speical message after key royals meetup in Egypt