Andrew Windsor finds unlikely ally after royal title stripped

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has received unexpected support days after losing the "prince" privileges.
In recent weeks, King Charles' younger brother has been hit with numerous setbacks, including losing his royal and military titles and receiving an official notice to move out of Royal Lodge.
Calling the move "cancel culture gone crazy, a former RAF officer has expressed his disappointment at Andrew losing the medals he earned for his service.
The ex-RAF officer, Al Rush, pointed to Andrew's decades-long career in the Royal Navy, including his role as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War and his command of the mine countermeasures vessel HMS Cottesmore.
"He put in as much effort and time as anybody else. He shouldn't lose it. It's just cancel culture gone crazy, isn't it?" Rush noted.
The remarks came after the Government confirmed it is working to remove Andrew's last remaining honorary military title at the request of the King.
Last week, Andrew was stripped of his title as a prince and his position as Duke of York, but he retained his rank as Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy after giving up other military positions in 2022.
Rush added, "I am not apologising for him. I am not justifying or defending anything that he is alleged to have done. But I think we do need to see the facts. We need to have them properly investigated, and then we need to make a proper decision about that."
Andrew served 22 years in the Royal Navy and has always denied any wrongdoing linked to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Government and the Royal Household have pointed out that the removal of his remaining honours is according to the monarch's wish.
Andrew had already given up his other military titles and royal patronages in 2022 and ceased using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity, following allegations of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US.
He later settled the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, who claimed Andrew sexually abused her as a teenager.
The military titles he relinquished at the time included Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the British Army's most senior infantry regiments.