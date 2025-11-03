Royal

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's bond with mum Fergie suffers major setback

Sarah Ferguson would have to rebuild her relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid the storm of scandals

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Princess Beatrice and Eugenies bond with mum Fergie suffers major setback
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's bond with mum Fergie suffers major setback

Aside from receiving a massive backlash from her social circle, Sarah Ferguson has also been dealing with a newly strained relationship with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The tight-knit trio, nicknamed "tripod", was not safe from the impact of alleged ties of Andrew and Sarah with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Questions have been raised about whether Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can separate themselves from their parents' connections to the late paedophile. 

The Daily Mail's Royal Editor, Rebecca English, penned that a friend of the family revealed, "I would actually go so far as to say that they are even more disappointed in their mother than their father now."

"They also love their mother dearly, of course they do. She's a wonderful grandmother, too, and they are deeply concerned about how this is all affecting her mentally as much as their father. But I think it's fair to say the scales have also somewhat fallen from their eyes," they added.

With Andrew officially losing his Prince and HRH titles, questions have arisen as to whether the same will apply to his two daughters. 

However, the pair will retain their Princess titles because they are the children of the son of a sovereign, in line with King George V's Letters Patent of 1917.

They will also retain their places in the line of succession, being ninth and twelfth in line to the throne. Andrew shares his adult daughters, who now have their own families, with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, whom he divorced in 1996.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace released a statement about Andrew no longer being a prince and from now on being referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Alongside that, he has received an official notice to move out of Royal Lodge.

The updates come after Andrew released a shocking statement a week earlier that he was relinquishing use of his royal titles and honours amid scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Besides that, there have been reports of Fergie's potential move to leave the UK, as she has lost all the possible lifelines in the country amid dropping out by multiple charities and ITV.

