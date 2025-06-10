Royal

Royal Family gives update on King Charles’ outing amid cancer treatment

Buckingham Palace has shared a new update on King Charles’ latest outing to Lancashire.

Shortly after the 76-year-old monarch’s royal engagement on World Ocean Day, the Royal Family posted a video clip on Instagram, highlighting special moments from the trip.

The caption of the post read, “It was wonderful to meet so many members of the local community at Lancaster Castle this morning! The King, who is also The Duke of Lancaster, has taken part in the traditional Ceremony of the Keys at Lancaster Castle!”


It further continued, “This tradition dates back to 1851, when the keys to the Castle were presented to Queen Victoria. His Majesty also met members of a Fijian Choir, formed from the First Battalion of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.”

Charles, who is also a Duke of Lancashire, inaugurated the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden after attending the traditional ceremony at the Castle.

About King Charles' cancer diagnosis:

King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer on February 5, 2024, when Buckingham Palace issued the distressing update in an emotional post.

At that time, they said, "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

To note, His Majesty arrived at the Lancashire Castle on Monday, June 9, 2025. 

