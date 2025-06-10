Royal

Prince William, Kate to attend esteemed royal ceremony at Windsor Castle?

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at the upcoming royal event

Shortly after confirming King Charles and Queen Camilla’s presence at the upcoming esteemed royal event at Windsor Castle, fans began speculating whether the Prince and Princess of Wales would accompany the British Royal Family.

The 76-year-old and his wife will reportedly lead the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 16, Monday, as Buckingham Palace confirmed their participation at the royal engagement.

However, William and Kate Middleton’s attendance remains under wraps, as they were unable to attend the services over the years.

Why Kate Middleton did not attend the Order of the Garter service last year? 

Despite attending the prestigious ceremony each year, the future Queen remained absent from the 2024 service due to her cancer treatment.

As reported by GB News, Kate has been observing the processions since 2008, even before becoming a part of the British Royal Family.

The mom-of-three made their first appearance at the event in 2008, alongside the estranged royal member, Prince Harry.

At the time, the 43-year-old prominent member of the Royal Family opted for a polka dot shirt, which she paired with a matching hat.

After marrying Prince William in 2011, Kate began attending the annual service religiously, except for her absence in 2024.

What is Order of the Garter ceremony? 

The Order of the Garter ceremony was initially founded by King Charles’ great-grandfather, King Edward III, nearly 700 years ago.

Several participants formally marched from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel, representing Britain's most ancient and prestigious chivalric honor. 

