Royal

King Charles' hilarious advice to D-Day veteran leaves everyone delighted

King Charles III reunites with 101-year-old D-Day veteran after a year

King Charles won hearts with his surprising advice to an old man during latest outing.

On Monday, June ,the 76-year-old monarch attended the Ceremony of the Keys at Lancaster Castle, where he gave a hilarious advice to a 101-year-old D-Day veteran, Richard Brock, whom he met while greeting the visitors.

As per Daily Mail, the king was delighted to see how Brock looked as he saw him again almost a year after his 2024 visit to Normandy, where he had met the veteran for the first time.

During their interaction, Charles told Brock, "You are fantastic," after asking his age, then quipped, "Keep drinking the whiskey."

Meanwhile, Brock's son Tony revealed, "He mentioned a nip of whiskey and said to keep taking it."

This outing marks King Charles second royal engagement since returning from Canada earlier this month.

The British monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and has been under treatment since then.

He is now gearing to lead the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2025.

