Ronaldo breaks silence on Al Nassr future after Portugal's historic victory

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up on his future with Al Nassr after UEFA Nations League title

Cristiano Ronaldo broke silence on his future with Al Nassr and participation in the Club World Cup after historic UEFA Nations League victory.

According to New York Post, While many thought that Ronaldo was on his way out of Al-Nassr, the star himself shut down those rumors.

Ronaldo told reporters after Portugal’s Nations League final win over Spain that there will be no significant changes this summer.

“Practically nothing is going to change,” Ronaldo said. When asked if that meant staying with Saudi Professional League side Al-Nassr, he said, “Yes.”

Many believed that, due to his contract with the club expiring on June 30, he would try to move to a team participating in the Club World Cup in the United States that begins Saturday

These rumors were further fueled by the current FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

In May, he hinted that the Portuguese striker might play for a team at the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo addressed these rumors saying, “You can’t go to everything. I’ve pretty much made up my mind not to go to the Club World Cup.”

During his time in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo scored 74 goals and won two Saudi Pro League Golden Boot awards. 

