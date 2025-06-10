F1 makes major circuit changes to 2026 calendar with Madrid debut

Formula 1 has confirmed the 2026 calendar with some key changes to the schedule, as drivers and teams gear up to embark on another 24-round campaign.
The 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship debuted a new race in Madrid, which will take place from September 11-13, marking an end to the European leg.
F1 2026 scheduled
Starting with the Australian Grand Prix on the first weekend of March, the season will conclude in Abu Dhabi.
Moreover, the Muslim's holy month, Ramadan, will take place throughout February and March in 2026; hence the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are scheduled for April.
The calendar, making notable improvements on the geographical flow of races, included the Canadian Grand Prix after Miami, on the second-to last weekend of May.
Along with that, the European leg of the 2026 season will begin in summer with Monaco from June 5 to 7 and finish in September with the fresh addition of the Madrid circuit.
Following which, the drivers will return to Asia with the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix before the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The new addition of the Madrid Grand Prix was a replacement for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy, which has been removed from the official schedule.
F1 fans react to the changes in the 2026 schedule
After the new schedule was shared on the F1 social media accounts, fans flooded the comments, demanding the Motorsports bring back the Imola race.
One user commented under the Instagram post, "3 US races but no imola is a joke, this sport has turned into all money."
While another fan penned, "Remove any of the American GPs nobody likes it, Imola is one of the best in Europe. Bring back Imola."
Notably, the F1 drivers will show off their skills in Canada on June 15, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.