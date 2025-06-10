Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s forced to add divorce clause in $153m deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumoured $153 million divorce deal has been revealed.
As per the tabloids, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have too much to lose by divorcing, however, the discussions have ignited “all kinds of tense conversations” behind closed doors.
"Netflix isn't mucking around this time. They know Harry and Meghan need them more than the other way around, so how good this deal is depends on how far they're willing to go when it comes to sharing their story,” a source told Radar Online.
The media outlet also reported that there's speculation about a "divorce clause" being included in the final Netflix deal after Meghan’s team was rumoured to be "shopping around" a divorce memoir.
"They know Harry and Meghan are under pressure and all the cards are on the table – from a divorce chat being locked in, in advance, to introducing their kids to the world,” the insider added.
Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, are seemingly uncomfortable about the divorce clause and "neither of them wants to sign any deal that has a divorce clause in it.”
About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in 2016 and they tied the knot in 2018.
In 2020, they stepped down as senior royals. The romantic couple share two kids; Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.