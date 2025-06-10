Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak

Billie Eilish has made an eomtional plea after her intimate photos with beau Nat Wolff got leaked.
On Monday, June 9, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker turned to her official Instagram Story to repost Support and Feed’s post, who have partnered with Eilish to promote her sustainability campaign during the Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.
The songstress, who is scheduled to perform at Accor Arena, Paris, on June 10 and 11, shared a message to her fans, asking them to “bring plant-based non-perishable goods to my shows in paris!!”
With her superhit tour, Eilish aims to focus on reducing waste, promoting vegetarian food options, and encouraging fans to adopt exo-friendly transportation.
This plea from Billie Eilish came shortly after her photographs with new beau Nat Wolff were leaked.
Billie Eilish photographed getting intimate with Nat Wolff:
On Monday, June 9, Deux Moi took to Instagram to share exclusive snap of Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff’s PDA during their Venice getaway.
The lovebirds were captured passionately locking lips on a balcony in a dreamy atmosphere.
“The couple were locked in a passionate kiss on a balcony, a scene straight out of a romance novel. They were seen sipping champagne and soaking up the Italian sun, clearly enjoying a romantic European getaway,” the outlet captioned.
Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour:
Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour is Billie Eilish’s ongoing seventh concert tour to promote her third studio album of the same name.
The tour kicked off on September 29, 2024, at the Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada, and is set to conclude on November 23, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, United States.