Nicki Minaj slams Cardi B's new album 'Am I the Drama?' in brutal diss 

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj ignited their years-long feud with an online heated exchange.
The clash began after the Barbie World hitmaker mocked Cardi's new studio album, Am I the Drama? And her recent pregnancy reveal with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.
On Monday, September 29, Nicki turned to her X account to upload a cryptic tweet that read, "Never provoke a writer while they're writing."
Her shady message was also included in her upcoming album, which is slated to be released in March 2026.
The Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter also posted a series of controversial tweets, mocking Cardi's fourth pregnancy.
"A-B-C-D-E-F-G, these bitches can't f*** with me," Nicki said in another tweet.
She even went as far as to make cruel comments about Cardi's fourth pregnancy, writing taunts about her "big belly" while claiming Cardi was "falling off the charts," due to her new album release.
This appeared to be a direct shot at Cardi, sending the internet into a frenzy, as fans quickly rushed to her comments section to witness the chaos.
However, now the mom-of-three did not stay silent as she came back swinging by calling Nicki simply "Cocaine Barbie."
"A B C D E F G / You man have to snatch PUSSY / Pussy taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds," the Am I the Drama? Singer said in another tweet.
For the unversed, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's public rivalry began around 2017/2018, escalating from subliminal diss tracks to a physical altercation at the 2018 New York Fashion Week party.